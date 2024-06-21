Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Legend Biotech stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,416. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. Legend Biotech's revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

