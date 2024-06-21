LimeWire (LMWR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.24 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $104.00 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,575,388 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 289,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.42606277 USD and is up 42.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,069,595.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

