Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

