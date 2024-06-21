Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Shares of LYV opened at $92.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

