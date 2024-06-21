Longboat Energy’s (LBE) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Longboat Energy (LON:LBE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:LBE opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95. Longboat Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.90 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.42 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

