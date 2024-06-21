Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.16. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,953,563 shares trading hands.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 420,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

