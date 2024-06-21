Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

M stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 611.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,437 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $69,702.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $66,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 311,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $69,702.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,528 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $6,021,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

