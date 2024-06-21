MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 5.1%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,305,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,681,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MannKind Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 216,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MannKind by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 89,005 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

See Also

