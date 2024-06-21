Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.13. The company had a trading volume of 475,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,880. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

