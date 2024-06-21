Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $610.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $540.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $580.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.10. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

