Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $367,100.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00.

MRVL stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 357.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

