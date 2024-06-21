Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lessened by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,703. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

