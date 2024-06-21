Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $454.85. 4,889,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.