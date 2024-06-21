Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.20

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.60. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 245,135 shares trading hands.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

