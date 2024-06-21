McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 633,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,433. The company has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

