McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.39. 8,204,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.48. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

