McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

About McGrath RentCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $14,804,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $3,350,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 343.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $84,042,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.