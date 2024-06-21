McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.8 %
McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
