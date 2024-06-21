McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.84. 4,932,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

