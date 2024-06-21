McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 773,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

