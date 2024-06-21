McLean Asset Management Corp Has $8.51 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 332,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,188,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,552,000 after buying an additional 119,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,516,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,743,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

