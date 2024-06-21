McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASML traded down $14.14 on Friday, hitting $1,036.60. 1,626,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,224. The company has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $895.42. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

