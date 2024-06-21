McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.03 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.