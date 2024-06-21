McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 308 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,510,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

