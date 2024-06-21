MetisDAO Reaches Market Cap of $289.51 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $289.51 million and $15.00 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $50.91 or 0.00079895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,711.90 or 0.99978953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012328 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 50.88015012 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $16,556,883.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.