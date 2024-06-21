MetisDAO Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $284.66 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $50.06 or 0.00078041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.56 or 0.99989391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012267 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 50.88015012 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $16,556,883.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

