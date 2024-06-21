Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock Position Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.10% of Metropolitan Bank worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. purchased 1,183 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

MCB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 35,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,932. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $437.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

