MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 4.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 158,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,142,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

