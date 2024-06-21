Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

