Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

MNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 761,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $503.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

