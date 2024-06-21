Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of MIRM opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,114,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,014,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

