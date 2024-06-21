Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $39.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

