Mizuho Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.17.

KMX opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

