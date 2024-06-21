Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 60.3%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 60.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $8.00. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 60.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317 which is in Phase I clinical trials, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

