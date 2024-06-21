monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $217.70

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $217.70, but opened at $211.77. monday.com shares last traded at $212.40, with a volume of 78,394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.31 and its 200-day moving average is $207.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 572.91 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

