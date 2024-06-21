MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $1,840,641.10 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MoneyLion stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ML. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

