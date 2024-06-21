MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Sells $75,462.15 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ML opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ML. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MoneyLion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.