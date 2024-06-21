Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.69 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $181.25 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00042599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,159,303 coins and its circulating supply is 881,051,841 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

