Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.06

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 76349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

