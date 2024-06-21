Morgan Stanley Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$20.70

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 633,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,471. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.04. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

