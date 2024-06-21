MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSM opened at $78.80 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

