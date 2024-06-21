MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.16 and last traded at $121.97. Approximately 7,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.13.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Cuts Dividend

About MTU Aero Engines

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.7523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.18%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Featured Stories

