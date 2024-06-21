Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.49 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001376 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $116.73 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,680.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.27 or 0.00600292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00114318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00260868 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

