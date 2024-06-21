Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $30,222.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00077558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010868 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

