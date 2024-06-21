Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.60 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,329,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

