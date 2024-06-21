NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company's stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

