NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.05.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
