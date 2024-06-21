Neutrino USD One Day Volume Reaches $2,762.46 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $2,762.46 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

