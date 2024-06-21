New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMTM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

