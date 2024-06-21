Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 18,280 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,362. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.