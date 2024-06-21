Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires Shares of 87,765 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.53. 12,516,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

