Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 9,850 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 3,676,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,987. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

